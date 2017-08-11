Bebe Rexha Delivers Her New EP, ‘All Your Fault Pt. 2′ Feat. Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz And Gucci Mane

Earlier this year, budding crooner and songwriter Bebe Rexha delivered her All Your Fault, Pt. 1 project. Fans were blessed with songs like “I Got You” and “F.F.F.” with G-Eazy. Shortly after, the Brooklyn-born artist followed-up with her Lil Wayne-assisted “The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody).”

Today (Aug. 11), Rexha gifts fans with the second installment of All Your Fault. The new effort boasts features from 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane, who both show up on Rexha’s previous single “That’s It.” Murda Beatz, Frank Dukes, Stargate, among others handle the production throughout the six-song EP.

Stream Bebe Rexha “All Your Fault: Pt. 2” EP below.

