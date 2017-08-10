Betty Shelby, the former Tulsa, Oklahoma, officer who shot and killed an unarmed black man and was later acquitted for her crime, has been hired by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

Shelby left her former police department after being assigned to desk duty, and now works as a volunteer reserve deputy with the possibility of becoming full time “if it works out,” Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said Thursday (Aug. 10).

In May, a jury found Shelby, 42, not guilty in the shooting death of Terrence Crutcher, who was captured on dashcam with his hands in the air and later found to be unarmed. His was just the latest name to be added to the list of unarmed black men and women killed by law enforcement.

Upon Shelby’s acquittal, she received more than $35,000 in back pay from the department.