Beyonce Writes Foreword For Prince Photo Book

Beyonce recently flexed her pen game to ink a few endearing words on one of music’s late icons. According to USA Today, Queen Bey was tasked with writing the foreword for a book of photographs of the “Purple Rain” artist, titled, “Prince: A Private View.”

The images were captured by Prince’s close friend, Afshin Shahidi. The news site states the photos depict moments from live performances to candid memories.

“I’m beyond excited to officially share with you what I’ve been working on,” Shahidi wrote on Instagram (Aug. 7). “…I feel so thankful and blessed that @beyonce agreed to lend her voice to this book honoring Prince!”

In 2004, Beyonce and Prince created magic on stage for the Grammy Awards, a moment that the Lemonade artist spoke highly of in a 2012 interview with Giant magazine.

“We rehearsed every day for an hour for a week, instead of six hours the day before,” she said. “That was so smart, it was Prince’s idea — I guess he knows people are star-struck because he’s so amazing.”

The book will be available on Oct. 17.