Beyonce and her BeyGOOD Foundation leaped into swift action once news broke of Hurricane Harvey’s destructive landfall in Houston, Texas. To give back to her hometown through short and long-term efforts, the Lemonade singer announced a couple of local charities that her organization has partnered with.

On Facebook, the mother of three encouraged her supporters to donate to the Greater Houston Community Foundation and Bread of Life. “Your donations will help with the immediate needs and rebuilding efforts of my city,” the Grammy Award-winning artist wrote. The proceeds will go towards feminine products, blankets, cots, wheelchairs, baby products, and more. You can donate here.

Other artists like Beyonce’s sister, Solange, will also use their resources to aid the people of Houston. On September 28, the “Cranes In The Sky” singer plans to donate the total revenue from a Boston show to the Hurricane Harvey relief.

“I’m committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love,” Solange shared on Instagram.

I will be doing a special "Orions Rise" show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief. See you September 28th Boston, I thank you in advance for making this a special meaningful night ! A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

According to the Associated Press, Bun B will launch a televised benefit concert for a future date. He’s working hand-in-hand with famed manager Scooter Braun.