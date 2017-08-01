You can take Beyonce out of Houston, but you can’t take Houston out of the Queen. According to a new Bloomberg report, the H-town singer is reportedly interested in buying a stake in the Houston Rockets basketball team.

Although Beyonce would have a stake in the team, she would be a minority investor if the deal were to go through, Bloomberg reports. The Rockets have been up for grabs since July 2017, when the team’s owner and former bond trader, Les Alexander, announced the decision to sell the team. Alexander originally paid $85 million for the Rockets, but due to the club’s popularity overseas, namely in China, the current sales price could exceed the $2 billion Steve Balmer paid for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Although both the Rockets and Beyonce reps have declined to comment, it wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity made a small investment in a sports teams. In fact, JAY-Z has a one percent stake in the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. Usher acquired stakes in the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2005; and Venus and Serena Williams are also investors in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins with Jennifer Lopez.

This wouldn’t be the worst time for Beyonce to invest in the Rockets, especially after reports claim Carmelo Anthony is looking to trade to Houston team. According to sources close to the New York Post, “Anthony only wishes to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Rockets.” Basketball and Beyonce fanatics alike will just have to stay tuned to see if the singer and Carmelo end up rocking with the Rockets.