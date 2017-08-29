Given her superwoman abilities, Beyonce might put her powers to the test for the latest James Bond movie. Vocally, that is. The “Run The World” singer will reportedly perform the theme song for the next installment of the 007 franchise, reports MTV UK.

Initially, the film’s producer, Barbara Broccoli expressed interest in recruiting Adele as the song’s writer and performer. Now, it seems like Queen Bey will perform the melody.

“The two spoke before Bey’s first meeting with film bosses and Adele told her how co-writing and performing a Bond theme gave her an amazing career hike,” a source told the Daily Star on Sunday, MTV reported.

With this new endeavor, Bey might follow in the footsteps of famed musicians like Tina Turner and Dame Shirley Bassey. The film’s theatrical debut will solidify its twenty-fifth rendition as Daniel Craig will reportedly reprise his role as Bond.

Only time will tell if the mother of three will take up the challenge, but one thing is for sure: “Not many of the themes have been as successful – but there are tens of millions of Beyoncé fans out there,” the source added.