Beyonce has joined the list of Houston natives stepping up to help the thousands left without homes or resources during Hurricane Harvey.

READ Survivors Of Hurricane Katrina Who Fled To Houston Refuse To Relive History

In a statement to the Houston Chronicle Tuesday (Aug, 29), the mother of three will create plan to help as many victims possible through her BeyGood initiative with assistance from Pastor Rudy Rasmus.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she said to the outlet.”I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

The singer also posted a photo of her hometown flag on Instagram.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Rasmus, a longtime family friend to the entertainer has helped her with other humanitarian projects, including the Knowles-Temenos Place Apartments and programs to feed impoverished areas of the world. Created in 2013, BeyGood (stylized “BeyGOOD”) does the same by teaming up with organizations to provide resources in education and health.

The group supplied the people of East African country Burundi with clean water and donated over $80,000 to the water crisis in Flint.

READ T.I, Chris Brown And More All Accept Kevin Hart’s Hurricane Harvey Challenge

Other Houston natives like Houston Texans player J.J. Wyatt have raised $1 million for victims, while Houston-admirer Drake plans to team up local relief groups to issue resources. “There are so many people that are gonna need our help,” Wyatt said. “There are so many people that are gonna need these funds to help rebuild their families, their houses, their communities.”

“Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years,” Drake said in an Instagram post. “Myself and (Future the Prince) are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need.”

Learn how you can help here.

READ Colin Kaepernick Thanks Cardi B For Acknowledging His Cause At The MTV VMAs