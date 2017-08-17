Bibi Bourelly Shares Her Dark Past With New Song And EP, ‘Boy (In Studio)’

The beautiful and brutally authentic crooner Bibi Bourelly is back to blessing the masses with hits and heartfelt ballads. The 23-year-old has made a smooth transition from penning hits for fellow artists to creating her own lane as a singer.

Today (Aug. 17), the Def Jam artist released a new song titled “Sunshine (In Studio),” along with her EP dubbed Boy (In Studio). Over somber and vulnerable guitar strings, Bourelly remembers a dark place in her life where she’d have rather hidden behind closed curtains while sipping wine instead of facing her problems.

“I don’t know how to write a song about the sunshine/I’d rather fall asleep in my apartment and chug on my wine/And shut all the blinds/I don’t know how to fall head over heels/And I don’t believe in valentines/I’d rather fall asleep in my apartment and chug on my wine/And shut all the blinds,” sings Bourelly.

The rest of the EP is composed of previously released songs such as “Poet,” “Flowers” and “Untitled,” all from her 2016 project Feel the Real Pt. 2.

Boy (In Studio) is availabe for streaming now, and you can watch the video above.