After hearing about a young girl being shot at a party, Big Boi knew that he wanted to help. The Atlanta native has decided to cover the girl’s medical bills, and pay for her to have a wheelchair ramp, reports the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Abriya Ellis was shot while playing in a bounce house in April, which left her paralyzed from the waist down. In the months since the shooting, Ellis has undergone several surgeries, and graduated from a rehab program at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta last Friday (Aug. 4).

“She only cries when she’s in pain. She doesn’t complain. She’s always got a smile on her face,” her mother, Andreauna Douglas, told Atlanta’s CBS affiliate, WSB-TV.

Big Boi was struck by the girl’s ability to have such a positive “spirit,” throughout what has been a grueling four months of surgeries and physical therapy.

In addition to paying her medical tab, the Outkast rapper gifted Ellis with a service puppy, that will help in her recovery.

“There’s nothing like having a companion of a service dog or something therapeutic that you can love on (and) that can love you back,” he explained to WSB-TV. “She’s been through a lot, and to see how strong she is now, that was just … very inspiring. It just touched our heart, so we’re just trying to do what we can to help.”

And he’s not the only stranger helping to ease the financial burden on Ellis’ loved ones. The family also raised $5,000 through a GoFundMe account opened in April.

