Billy Blue Relives The “Life & Times Of J Cool” (Video)

Miami’s own Billy Blue has numerous people in his squad who helped him during his come up, but it seems like only one of them is cool enough to get an entire song based on his life and times. Blue recently paid homage to the “realest in the hood” by rapping about J Cool on his most recent album, Revelations.

Now Blue brings J Cool’s story to life in his new video for “Life & Times Of J Cool.” In the video, directed by ATG Film, Blue rides around North Miami in a black-and-copper Chevrolet Caprice Classic as he drops bars describing his life growing up with J Cool.

Watch Billy Blue’s visual adaptation of “Life & Times Of J Cool” below.