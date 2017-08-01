Shortly after HBO announced its plans to develop Confederate – a post-Civil War series, which depicts what would have happened if the South had successfully seceded and slavery was still thriving – Amazon has reportedly also jumped on the bandwagon. The streaming service has announcement that it is coming out with its own alternate history series, entitled Black America.

READ: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Writers Reveal ‘Confederate,’ New HBO Series About Modern-Day Slavery

The new series, which has been in the works for more than a year now, is reportedly in a “very very active development” stage, according to Deadline. Black America will reportedly explore what America would be like today if freed slaves had been given the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama as reparations after the Civil War. The show will reportedly be set in the fictional utopia of New Colonia, which the show’s producer, Will Packer, says was specifically “intriguing” to create. “It was something that was personally intriguing for me as a black American. You would be hard pressed to find many black Americans who have not thought about the concept of reparation — what would happen if reparations were actually given,” Packer said.

The plot is somewhat similar to the HBO series that is in the works, but the difference with Amazon’s program is that an all-black creative team is leading the narrative, Deadline reports. Additionally, the Girls Trip producer insisted Black America will not fuel the legacy of slavery, unlike it’s HBO competing series. “The fact that there is the contemplation of contemporary slavery makes it something that I would not be a part of producing or consuming,” he told Deadline. “Slavery is far too real and far too painful, and we still see the manifestations of it today as a country, for me to ever view that as a form of entertainment.”

READ: Will Packer Partners With Universal, Discovery For TV, Branded-Content Deal

Soon after news of the HBO show was revealed, many critics hopped on Twitter to express their disappointment with the alternate narrative. Although there are many similarities and coincidences between the two, Packer said Black America was not created in response to Confederate. The Boondocks creator, Aaron McGruder will also be contributing to the series. Black America has not been given an official premiere date as of yet. So fans will just have to wait and see how history re-writes itself in this upcoming series.