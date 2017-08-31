OWN Orders Second Installment Of ‘Black Love’ Docu-Series

After a historic kick-off, OWN’s Black Love docu-series will return for another season in 2018. The next installment will feature Rev. Run, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Grant Hill, Sterling K. Brown, D.L. Hughley and more.

Following its Tuesday premiere (Aug. 29), Black Love tallied 1.2 million viewers. According to a press release, the Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver-created show reigns as the network’s “most-watched unscripted series debut in OWN history and the network’s highest-rated unscripted series debut in more than four years in the network’s key W25-54 demo.”

The series spans over the course of four episodes, which airs on Saturdays at 9 p.m. EST, taking off on Sept. 2. For its first season, the couples that are featured include Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, and Erica and Warryn Campbell.

Black Love serves as a platform for longtime couples to share the highs and lows of their relationships, packing in “honest, emotional and sometimes cringe-worthy always-true love stories.”