Unless you decided to vacate under a rock this afternoon (Aug. 21), you were probably one of the millions of Americans outside, huddled around a computer or watching footage of the “cosmic performance” of the century, the solar eclipse.

The total solar eclipse spanned the entire nation for the first time since 1918, providing exciting glimpses for all from Salem, OR, to Charleston, S.C. Many people enjoyed the historic show, including Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis.

ECLIPSE ~ @jeniferlewisforreal #blackish A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Recorded by co-star Tracee Ellis Ross, Lewis was found watching the eclipse while wearing the recommended UV blocking glasses. Like many others, she was astounded.

“Oh my god!” she yells in the video. “It’s a crescent sun! Oh my god!”

She also pokes fun at herself and her excitement levels. “This is a spiritual experience for some people, would you stop that screaming?!” she calls out.

