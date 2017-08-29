A Bobbi Kristina Biopic Is On The Way

Two years after Bobbi Kristina’s death, TV One announced that a forthcoming biopic about her life will hit the small screen in October. On Monday (Aug. 28), during the premiere of When Love Kills, the network released a trailer for the film, appropriately titled Bobbi Kristina, with Joy Rovaris in the principal role.

On January 31, 2015, Bobbi Kristina was found facedown in her bathtub in Roswell, Georgia. The only child of superstar Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina was transported to a nearby hospital and later to a hospice center. She died six months later, on July 26. Bobbi Kristina, who was only 22 years old, passed away nearly three years to the day her mother was also discovered in a bathtub.

In the trailer, Bobbi Kristina is seen fighting with her family over her boyfriend, Nick Gordon (played by Nadji Jeter). Gordon was found legally responsible for Brown’s death and was ordered by a Georgia judge to pay the estate $36 million.

“He’s the single best thing that’s happened to me since my mom,” Bobbi Kristina yells at her aunt Pat Houston (played by Vivica Fox).

Social media was a mixed bag of emotions after the trailer premiered.

This Bobbi Kristina movie isn’t needed AT ALL. Let that girl rest with her mama. — Jai. 💛 (@theeJAISTER) August 29, 2017

#whenlovekills Damn that was good. now I’m kinda looking forward to the Bobbi Kristina story in October. pic.twitter.com/EO58NtFSjN — Toya (@ToyaDee78) August 29, 2017