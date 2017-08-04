Following the breakthrough success of their last album Amanecer (certified Latin Gold by the RIAA in the U.S.), Bomba Estereo gets ready to let loose Ayo. Ahead of their fifth studio album, Colombia’s own Liliana Saumet and Simon Mejia release “Internacionales,” a global dance floor anthem oozing electronic pop glory.

“‘Internacionales’ is a statement about how music is the biggest and most beautiful language that crosses all barriers,” says Mejia. “Independent of race and culture, we’re all the same when it comes to sharing the dance floor.”

Their lead single “Duele, ” an illustration of the pain of heartbreak and overcoming it, is accompanied by the official music video directed by Sam Mason.

Alongside the release of Ayo, Bomba Estéreo next week launch an extensive world tour. See dates below, and enjoy their new record up top.

—

August 8 – The Showbox – Seattle, Washington (SOLD OUT!)

August 10 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, Oregon

August 12 – Outside Lands – San Francisco, California

August 15 – Irving Plaza – New York, New York (SOLD OUT!)

August 16 – Irving Plaza – New York, New York (SOLD OUT!)

August 17 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

August 26 – Rakettnatt Festival – Tromsom, Norway

August 30 – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain

August 31 – Razzmatazz – Barcelona, Spain

September 2 – Elysee Montremartre – Paris, France

September 3 – La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium

September 5 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

September 7 – Uebel & Gefährlich – Hamburg, Germany

September 9 – Lollapalooza – Berlin, Germany

September 10 – Bestival – East Lulworth, United Kingdom

September 12 – KOKO – London, United Kingdom

September 16 – Club Colombia Oktoberfest – Cali, Colombia

September 21- Riversounds Festival – Asuncion, Paraguay

September 23 – Rock In Rio – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

September 26 – Teatro Vorterix – Buenos Aires, Argentina

October 1 – Music Tastes Good Festival – Long Beach, California

October 6 – Breakfest Festival – Medellin, Colombia

October 7 – Club Colombia Oktoberfest – Bucaramanga, Colombia

October 11 – Sala Corona – Mexico City, Mexico

October 14 – Club Colombia Oktoberfest – Villavicencio, Colombia

October 21 – Club Colombia Oktoberfest – Manizales, Colombia

October 25 – Pepsi Center – Denver, Colorado (with Arcade Fire)

October 27 – Silverstein Eye Centers Arena – Independence, Missouri (with Arcade Fire)

November 5 – Club Colombia Oktoberfest – Cartagena, Colombia

December 5 – Carpa de las Americas – Bogotá, Colombia (with Arcade Fire)

December 8 – Arena Rio – Rio de Janeiro, Brasil (with Arcade Fire)

December 9 – Anhembi – Sao Paulo, Brasil (with Arcade Fire)

December 11 – Movistar Arena – Santiago, Chile (with Arcade Fire)

December 13 – Parque de la Exposición – Lima, Peru (with Arcade Fire)