Nothing says “till death do us part” like your wife taking a gun from her wedding dress and pulling the trigger hours after you two say “I do.”

Kate Elizabeth Prichard was charged with aggravated domestic assault Monday (July 31) when, witnesses say, she fired a shot in the air. This was after she realized her weapon didn’t have any bullets in it when she tried to shoot her new husband.

According to reports, the 25-year-old and Mr. Prichard were arguing outside the Clarion Inn in Murfreesbro, Tenn. Sgt. Kyle Evans of the Murfreesbro Police Department arrested Prichard after receiving a call about an unusual disturbance. “Both were very uncooperative with authorities. It was actually a witness who pointed us in the right direction,” said Evans.

A witness told law enforcement that the couple had been drinking and arguing outside the motel. Things took a surprising turn when Prichard took a 9mm gun from her dress and fired.

The gun didn’t discharge, and it wasn’t loaded. Prichard then loaded it and fired it in the air, which caused people to leave the scene and run for safety. A shell casing was found near the scene, as was the gun.

After Prichard was charged, she posted a $15,000 bond. She could face more charges.