Luis Moux, 18, choked his mother’s 43-year-old abusive ex-boyfriend to death. Stanley Washington showed up at their Bronx apartment and began fighting with her around 4:30 a.m. Monday, reports the New York Post.

READ: 83-Year-Old Florida Man Admits To Killing His Wife 30 Years Ago

Moux’s mother, Lorena Sesma, 37, was cornered in her apartment, where Washington began beating her. Moux heard the commotion from his bedroom and ran to his mother’s aid. The high school football player found Washington on top of his mother and wrapped his arm around the attacker’s neck. Washington eventually lost consciousnesses and died.

READ: Man Beats Twin Brother With Aluminum Bat Over Taco Bell Order

Police said they had been to the apartment several times in the past for domestic disputes, and that Washington had a long criminal history that included 26 prior arrests. Police charged Moux with manslaughter late Monday (Aug. 14).

Read more here.