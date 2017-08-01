A Brooklyn man who was shot by an off-duty cop and left paralyzed more than 25 years ago died earlier this month from kidney failure. However the medical examiner has ruled the man’s death a homicide. Brian Evans, died July 11, yet his autopsy result showed his kidney failure was due to complications stemming from the bullet still inside him.

Evans ex-wife Theresa Johnson was shocked and a little confused when she learned the 46-year-old’s death was considered a murder.

“I just figured this out Thursday,” Johnson told the Daily News. “I literally was sobbing to myself. The death certificate said homicide. “I was like, ‘Homicide? What does homicide have to do with his organs being shut down?’ ”

Details on the night in question are limited. According to police sources, Evans was charged with attempted murder following an altercation that took place on Hull St. near Mother Gaston Blvd in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn.

Johnson remembers Evans telling her tempers flared with someone he didn’t know was law enforcement.“He got into an altercation, he didn’t know that (it was an off-duty cop),” Johnson said. “He said he had an argument with somebody, he threatened the guy, and then he went to turn (when he got shot). The off-duty cop was telling him to stop.”

The 1989 shooting left Evans wheelchair bound, however Johnson said that didn’t stop him from living a full life.“He lived his life probably better than me or you. He was outgoing, a party animal, loved to get his family together. Sharp as a tack. Sharp,” Johnson recalls. “The bullet was still in him. Sometimes he would say, ‘I feel it here, I feel it there.’ ”

Although Johnson says Evans was a relatively health man a few years before his death doctors amputated one of his legs after developing an infection.“He wasn’t a sick man until we just found out about his kidneys,” Johnson said. “But they never said it was due to the gunshot wound.”

The medical examiner notified the NYPD of its ruling, but an arrest has not yet been made.