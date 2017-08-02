Bruno Mars’ smash hit album 24K Magic puts him in a league of his own, as the RIAA confirms that the LP has two singles that are certified four-times platinum.

The title track from the funky, new jack swing- inspired album as well as “That’s What I Like” are four-times platinum, making Mr. Mars the only artist in the past year with two singles from the same album to achieve this feat. His latest song “Versace On The Floor” was recently certified gold.

The album itself, which was released in late-2016, currently has a double platinum certification. The 21-time Grammy winner is currently traveling North America on his 24K Magic World Tour, and if you’re interested in grabbing tickets while they’re still available, click here.