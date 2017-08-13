Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million To The Flint Water Crisis

Bruno Mars brought his hooligans and 24K Magic to Michigan Saturday night (Aug. 12) to perform for a sold-out crowd at the Palace of Auburn Hills, and towards the end of the night he told the audience he’ll donate $1 million to the Flint water crisis.

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause. Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

The singer-songwriter and multi instrumentalist said his donation will go to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint. In 2014 the city–which according to the U.S. Census Bureau is 56.6% African-American with a median household income of $24, 862–switched water sources with a new pipeline connecting it to Flint River. The river water was found to be 19 times more corrosive than water from Detroit causing lead poising in many of Flint’s residents. The health effects of drinking the water included delayed puberty in children, impaired cognition, hearing problems and behavioral disorders.

The four-time Grammy award winning artist isn’t the only one to donate money to Flint. Detroit natives Big Sean and Eminem have lent a helping hand along with Meek Mill, Cher, Mark Ruffalo, P.Diddy and Mark Wahlberg to name a few.

As of this post, it’s been more than 1,200 days since the residents of Flint, Michigan have been without clean water.