Bryson Tiller Performs “Run Me Dry” On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Bryson Tiller was invited to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday evening (Aug. 14) to perform his current single, “Run Me Dry,” from his latest album, True to Self. The late-night show’s musical guest had the crowd on their feet for every note.

Tiller recently opened up about the making of his acclaimed album in an interview with Hypebeast.

“When I was making the album, I thought the answer to that question would be the sample situation and getting them cleared, but they actually cleared really quickly, which was super surprising. For the most difficult part, I’d probably have to say all of the stuff I had to go through to actually make the album,” Bryson told the outlet. “Some of the songs, like “Before You Judge,” had stuff I wish I didn’t have to go through. The most memorable would probably be being in the studio. I slept in the studio for a few days trying to finish it as fast as I could, with all these dates and deadlines coming close such as missing Harley’s birthday, and that made me tell myself, ‘Oh my God, I have to get this done and done right.’”

The singer is currently on his Set It Off Tour with H.E.R. and Metro Boomin. Tickets are available online now.