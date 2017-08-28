Compton’s Buddy delivers his 5-track Magnolia EP as summer ’17 nears its completion. With a touch of youthful rebelliousness and a fun loving attitude, the lyricist channels his imagination into poetic rhymes on the opus.

READ: Buddy Gets Lost In A “World of Wonders” (Prod. By Kaytranda)

The project features production from Mikey and Keys and cameos from Wiz Khalifa, Boogie and Kent Jamz. Buddy previously released an EP with Kaytranada, Oceans & Montana, back in May.

Fans can support the project online now.