Bun B Reportedly Confronts Donald Trump Supporter During Protest

In 2016, Bun B served as a political correspondent for VICE where he recapped the presidential race and various conventions across the United States. Now, a video of his time under that title has surfaced of the Port Arthur legend confronting a Donald Trump supporter who reportedly gave him the finger.

The established artist walked straight up to the person in question and reportedly said, “I’ll f**k you up.” A war of words then ensued, leading Bun B to remind the “Make America Great Again” supporter that he’s a professor at Rice University and why he decided to speak his mind.

View the exchange below.

#PressPlay: #BunB confronts a man that is being described as a racist at a protest, where he was given the middle finger via. @akadmiks A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

This footage arrives days after the “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The marchers promoted messages and symbols of Nazism and white supremacy, and the matter also prompted Donald Trump to issue a statement, which sought to partly place the blame on the “alt-left.”

“What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? … I think they do,” he said.