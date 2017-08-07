Busta Rhymes Shares Emotional Post About Dropping His Son Off At College
Busta Rhymes is watching his son embark on a “new phase in life.” The hip-hop vet shared the emotional moment that he dropped his son, Trillian Wood-Smith, off at college on Sunday (Aug. 6).
Busta posted a photo from the “magical day” on Instagram along with a moving caption about his son continuing the family’s legacy.
“This is a picture of me and my son in his new college dorm room where he will be through his next [four years],” he wrote. “Me and my beautiful family collectively saw my son off to college today. Another one of my babies left the nest today to embark on uncharted territory and start a new phase in life.”
While the day was clearly bittersweet for Bussa Buss, the proud father vowed to continue to be a support system for the teen. “It’s so hard to watch your babies leave the nest. As always we will be here every step of the way.”
The Brooklyn-born MC has three sons and a teenage daughter, who recently graduated from high school.
Peep Busta’s full post to his “Young King” below.
Today was such a magical day… This is a picture of me and my son in his new college dorm room where he will be through his next 4 yrs for college. Me and my beautiful family collectively saw my son off to college today… Another one of my babies left the nest today to embark on uncharted territory and start a new phase in life. I congratulate my young King @tksaudi as his journey continues in an even Greater way. I know it wasn’t easy but it was worth it every step of the way. It’s so hard to watch your babies leave the nest. As always we will be here every step of the way. SECURE THE WIN MY YOUNG KING!!!! #TheSmithLegacyContinues