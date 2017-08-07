Busta Rhymes is watching his son embark on a “new phase in life.” The hip-hop vet shared the emotional moment that he dropped his son, Trillian Wood-Smith, off at college on Sunday (Aug. 6).

Busta posted a photo from the “magical day” on Instagram along with a moving caption about his son continuing the family’s legacy.

“This is a picture of me and my son in his new college dorm room where he will be through his next [four years],” he wrote. “Me and my beautiful family collectively saw my son off to college today. Another one of my babies left the nest today to embark on uncharted territory and start a new phase in life.”

While the day was clearly bittersweet for Bussa Buss, the proud father vowed to continue to be a support system for the teen. “It’s so hard to watch your babies leave the nest. As always we will be here every step of the way.”

The Brooklyn-born MC has three sons and a teenage daughter, who recently graduated from high school.

Peep Busta’s full post to his “Young King” below.

