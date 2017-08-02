Camila Cabello Teases Young Thug–Assisted ‘Havana’

The long tease for Camila Cabello’s upcoming solo album continued Tuesday night (Aug. 1), when the former Fifth Harmony singer posted a movie-trailer-like coming attraction for the single “Havana” featuring Young Thug. The 19-second sneak peek unfolded at a drive-in movie as seen through the windshield of a car, with the singer and rapper’s names flashing on the big screen over a scratchy, silent- movie-soundtrack-like record.

READ: Premiere: Kim Viera Samples A New York Classic In “GoldLining”

The teasers came a day after Cabello posted the image of an old-school movie theater marquee featuring her name in neon and the title “A summer double feature now playing ‘Havana’ and ‘OMG’ starring Camila Cabello and featuring Young Thug and Quavo.” The songs are the follow-ups to Cabello’s debut solo single, “Crying in the Club.”

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Cabello performed both tracks live at the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash in Chicago on June 25, but no official release date has been announced for either. In a recent Billboard cover feature, producers Andrew “Pop” Wansel and Frank Dukes said they’re thinking of opening Cabello’s upcoming solo debut album, The Hurting, the Healing, the Loving, “with a dusty, piano-clanging cut called ‘Havana.'”

READ: Meet The Woman Behind The World’s Hottest Song, “Despacito”

This article originally appeared on Billboard.