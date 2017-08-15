Cardi B arguably gave us this summer’s hottest anthem with “Bodak Yellow.” Now, she’s the first female rapper since Iggy Azalea (2014’s “Fancy”) to have a debut entry break into Billboard Hot 100’s top 10.

“Bodak Yellow” also claims the highest-charting single by a women MC since Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda.” The VIBE Viva cover star learned about the news and issued a quintessential Bardi reaction via Instagram, humorously aiming at her naysayers at large.

Congrats to Cardi, whose bubbling record currently sits at No. 8. Here’s to bloody moves: