Cardi B just keeps making money moves.

The 24-year-old rap superstar’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” continues its meteoric rise on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Currently, the track is the number 3 song in the country.

The news was broken by Gary Trust, who is responsible for managing the coveted songs chart, on Twitter. Trust also revealed that “Bodak Yellow” makes Cardi the only woman in 2017 whose song hit the top three without an accompanying guest.

Top 3 @billboard #Hot100 hits by 1 woman/no accompanying acts: 2017: *1* (@iamcardib) / 2016: 2 / 2015: 3 / 2014: 4 / 2013: 6 / 2012: *12* — Gary Trust (@gthot20) August 21, 2017

According to Cardi herself during her interview with VIBE VIVA, Cardi didn’t expect this kind of success. However, she’s humbled by the blessings she’s been given.

“Five years ago I was still working hard, just like I’m working today, but I envisioned so little for myself. I settled for so much less,” she said. “I always used to tell myself that I was never the type to be a dreamer. I’m the type to be realistic. Just tell people to be realistic…But now I can tell people to follow their dreams because it might just happen.”