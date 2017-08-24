Cardi B sprints to the top of the Hot Rap Songs chart (dated Sept. 2) as “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” climbs 2-1 in its sixth charting week. The landing completes the quickest ascent to No. 1 by a lead artist’s debut chart entry since Psy’s “Gangnam Style” shot to the summit in its second frame in 2012.

Streaming carries much of the “Yellow” momentum once again, as the song maintains its No. 2 rank on Streaming Songs for a second week via 36.2 million U.S. streams for the week ending Aug. 17, according to Nielsen Music, up 15 percent. The track also lifts 15-12 on Digital Song Sales to 29,000 downloads for the week, a gain of 23 percent and 36-28 on Radio Songs, with a 30 percent boost to 40 million in audience (in the week ending Aug. 20).

Cardi’s track progresses 4-2 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, where the track’s radio audience growth scores “Yellow” the Airplay Gainer award.

Moneybagg Cashes In: Moneybagg Yo marches to a No. 4 arrival on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 3 on Rap Albums with Federal 3X, which kicks off with 30,000 equivalent album units earned.

Album sales comprise nearly 14,000 of those units, making the set the top-selling rap album of the week. 3X easily gives the Memphis native his highest placement on the chart, outpacing the No. 48 peak of 2 Federal, his 2016 joint mixtape with Yo Gotti.

3X additionally starts at No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

SZA & Liam Score 10s: Meanwhile, on the Rhythmic Songs chart, singer SZA claims her first visit to the top 10 as “Love Galore,” featuring Travis Scott, zips 14-9. The collaboration surges 16 percent in spins for the week ending Aug. 20.

“Galore” also marks only the second song by a woman in a leading role to enter the chart’s top 10 in 2017, following Dej Loaf’s “No Fear,” up 8-5 this week. (Three other tracks with women in lead roles hit the top 10 in late 2016 and extended their runs into 2017: Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello’s “Bad Things,” Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” and Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj’s “Side to Side.”)

Directly below SZA, Liam Payne also seizes his first top 10 on Rhythmic Songs as “Strip That Down,” featuring Quavo, lifts 12-10. The move advances a banner season for Quavo by giving the Migos frontman his third top 10 as a soloist, all earned this year, after features on Post Malone’s “Congratulations” (No. 5) and DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” (No. 1, four weeks).

“Strip” also makes inroads at other radio formats, up 9-7 on Pop Songs and 19-14 on the all-genre Radio Songs chart.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.