Cardi B teased her Spanish-language remix of “Bodak Yellow” at this year’s annual Dominican Day Parade in New York City.

READ: Meet Messiah El Artista, The Dominican Trap Rapper Who’s Caught 50 Cent’s Attention

Earlier this summer, she even hinted at it when she shared an image of her and fellow Dominican rapper Messiah El Artista together inside the studio.

READ: Cardi B Doesn’t Give A F**k, And Neither Should You

Today, she lets loose an official and fully developed Latin trap version of her high-charting single, featuring a solid 16 from Messiah himself.

Spin it up top.