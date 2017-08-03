While some of us were asleep, Cardi B and fellow New York rapper Messiah El Artista were clocking in hours at the studio—together.

READ: Cardi B Doesn’t Give A F**k, And Neither Should You

Dique que tu puede contra mi ,vamo a veriguar @messiahgram they not ready A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

“Dique que tu puede contra mi, vamo a [email protected] not ready,” she captioned on Instagram. Translation? “Let’s find out if you can go against me.”

READ: Meet Messiah El Artista, The Dominican Trap Rapper Who’s Caught 50 Cent’s Attention

Studio Vibez wit one of the hottest female rappers out! @iamcardib We know each other before the fame same hood! I respect her grind! We got some shit New York! X StayTuned ⚡️ Photo by @dj_g_logic A post shared by Emmy Nominee, Latin Trap#AY (@messiahgram) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Messiah, who is from the same neighborhood as the “Bodak Yellow” MC, also shared an image, reiterating Cardi’s previous message: “They not ready.”

They Not Ready | No Estan Redi lol ⚡️ A post shared by Emmy Nominee, Latin Trap#AY (@messiahgram) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

Messiah forayed into rap circa 2010, and has been helping pioneer Latin trap on a mainstream level since. We look forward to hearing what he and our VIBE Viva digital cover star have rustled up.