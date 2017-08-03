Cardi B And Messiah El Artista Hit The Studio Together
While some of us were asleep, Cardi B and fellow New York rapper Messiah El Artista were clocking in hours at the studio—together.
“Dique que tu puede contra mi, vamo a [email protected] not ready,” she captioned on Instagram. Translation? “Let’s find out if you can go against me.”
Messiah, who is from the same neighborhood as the “Bodak Yellow” MC, also shared an image, reiterating Cardi’s previous message: “They not ready.”
Messiah forayed into rap circa 2010, and has been helping pioneer Latin trap on a mainstream level since. We look forward to hearing what he and our VIBE Viva digital cover star have rustled up.