Cardi B continues to climb the Billboard Hot 100 chart, currently sitting at No. 3 with “Bodak Yellow”).

Before she took the stage at the pre-show of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards to perform her braggadocious anthem, the former reality television star spoke with Billboard about her success and dream collaboration involving Lady Gaga.

READ: Watch Cardi B Perform “Bodak Yellow” At 2017 MTV VMAs Pre-Show

She even address rumors that say she’s beefing with fellow New York rapper, Nicki Minaj.

“I don’t want problems with anybody… I just want to make music and make money,” said Cardi concerning Nicki. “I don’t have time to look at other women and what they’re doing.”

READ: Cardi B Drops “Bodak Yellow” Latin Trap Remix With Messiah El Artista

She added, suggesting she doesn’t subscribe to Twitter fingers at large: “I don’t have to do that whole industry beef, you know? I get it poppin’ with these hands.”

See more in the video clip above.