Rapper Cardi B is under fire and being dubbed a racist because a series of old tweets have surfaced of her calling women who happen to be dark-skinned “cockroaches.” Another Twitter user unearthed the original tweets. Initially, the name-calling began because of some unsettled beef the Bronx-native had with said women.

READ: Cardi B Is Snatching Wigs On Twitter With 60 Seconds Of Cutthroat Rhymes

But Cardi (née Becalis Almanzar) isn’t one to ever shy away from saying her piece. In a couple of tweets, the VIBE Viva cover star defended herself against racist accusations, stating that the word “cockroach” is just her thing, and more, a New York thing. Not to mention, she also posted a video of her calling herself a roach.

I called MY OWN self a reach before so stop it !its a word I use ALOt Bronx bitches use a lot stop trying to make it into some racist shit pic.twitter.com/IqUbCTwCRJ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2017

Lastly, she called out all her haters and the devil’s wrongdoing.

Motherfuckers been trying to fuk my shit up all day,The devil really working but yaa and the devil ARE invited to this DICK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2017

Do you think Cardi was just — for better or worse — using street vernacular, or was she really being racist? Sound off in the comments.