Was Cardi B Being Racist When She Called Dark-Skinned Women “Roaches”?
Rapper Cardi B is under fire and being dubbed a racist because a series of old tweets have surfaced of her calling women who happen to be dark-skinned “cockroaches.” Another Twitter user unearthed the original tweets. Initially, the name-calling began because of some unsettled beef the Bronx-native had with said women.
Check out thread on twitter (its longer) indeed we as Black women dont need a man to address this issue for us but pay attention more to the message than the messenger. I like #CardiB but wrong is wrong. She has been criticized for saying tranny she apologized for that but many sisters were waiting for her to apologize & address/realize the colorism issues she has. However her response was a poor idc. She needs to ask herself why she only addresses Black dark women online as roaches never light ones or dark men. We not looking to hate on her so this critique isnt rooted in hatred for Cardi B therefore looking for anything to bring her down. Nah we wanna see her win but again wrong is wrong. P.s using the excuse of oh its a new york thing (calling other women roaches) is poor so being ignorant is a ny thing then? Nah learn from this
But Cardi (née Becalis Almanzar) isn’t one to ever shy away from saying her piece. In a couple of tweets, the VIBE Viva cover star defended herself against racist accusations, stating that the word “cockroach” is just her thing, and more, a New York thing. Not to mention, she also posted a video of her calling herself a roach.
I called MY OWN self a reach before so stop it !its a word I use ALOt Bronx bitches use a lot stop trying to make it into some racist shit pic.twitter.com/IqUbCTwCRJ
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2017
Lastly, she called out all her haters and the devil’s wrongdoing.
Motherfuckers been trying to fuk my shit up all day,The devil really working but yaa and the devil ARE invited to this DICK
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2017
Do you think Cardi was just — for better or worse — using street vernacular, or was she really being racist? Sound off in the comments.