The flooding in Houston has had catastrophic effects causing mandatory evacuations in some areas as more rain is expected to drench the city. Of the thousands who have been displaced after Hurricane Harvey, former Bad Boy Records artist Carl Thomas was one of those lucky enough to get to safety.

READ: Experts Says Evidence Proves Noah’s Biblical Flood Occurred

The 45-year-old singer shared a video of himself being evacuated from his home Sunday (Aug. 27).

“Pray for Houston,” he says while holding one of his two dogs who are also on the boat. “But I’m not really worried ultimately because I know that whatever happens, it’s gonna’ be alright.”

This is Happening Now!!!! A post shared by Carl Thomas (@carl_thomas) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Diddy reposted the video along with a message to Thomas reading, “God bless my brother @carl_thomas. Praying for the whole Houston!!”

According to the Federal Emergency Agency (FEMA), more than 30,000 people — some of which relocated to Texas after Hurricane Katrina — could be left without shelter.

Harvey barreled ashore as a category four hurricane Friday (Aug. 25), but was downgraded to a tropical storm, dumping as much as 20 inches of rain in it’s path. At least eight people have been reported dead.

See photos of the devastation below.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

READ: Bun B Assists Houston Residents In Wake Of Devastating Flooding