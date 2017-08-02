The premiere of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series is quickly rolling up to the lot, and James Corden and his celebrity passengers can’t seem to stay buckled in any longer. A new trailer for the upcoming show recently dropped, and it looks like viewers are in for the ultimate jam session.

It looks like The Late Late Show host is turning the energy up a couple of notches. The one-minute teaser features a number of musicians and Hollywood stars who are ready to groove their way around the city. Ice Cube, Will Smith, and Big Sean are just three of the A-list celebs captured grooving to the rhythm of James Brown’s 1976 funky anthem “Get Up Offa That Thing.” Other passengers include Lebron James, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Queen Latifah, and John Legend. Actresses in the hit comedy film Girls Trip – Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Jada Pinkett Smith – also enjoy a little sing-along session.

It was previously announced in Feb. 2017 that Carpool Karaoke would be transitioning from a segment on James Corden’s late-night show to a series on Apple Music. While the show’s arc is essentially the same, the format seems to vary in each episode. For example, sometimes Corden will be present on the rides, while other times the ride along will only include his celebrity guests. The stars also appear to venture outside of car to explore the city.

Just ahead of the series debut, Corden invited Usher to escort him to work on July 26. Together, the two ran through the ATL singer’s hits like “Let It Burn” and “Caught Up,” and even helped a few distressed drivers wheel their car into an auto shop.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series will premiere on Apple Music on Aug. 8. Check out the newest trailer above.