One of the hottest rappers to emerge from Brooklyn this year, Casanova, comes back with rugged new visuals in homage to 50 Cent. The hardbody, yet glossy video, directed by JR Blake and Memphis Bleek, (who signed Cass to his Warehouse Music Group imprint) shows the “Don’t Run” rapper hitting a lick on some opps who were caught lackin’.

Watch Cas as he flexes from the desert to his hideout with the same charisma and brazen bravado that Fiddy carried in 2000, but he doesn’t just imitate him — the BK Brawler redefines the name. Matched with his menacing delivery, he lyrically shows fans why he’s never the one to play around with.

“The track came from being inspired by the 50 Cent we got used to when he came into the game,” he explains. “I felt like it was time to bring that feeling back.”