Cash Money Records definitely deserves a spot in the discussion on music labels that changed the game. Despite the label’s current turmoil, in the group’s prime, Birdman, Lil Wayne, Mannie Fresh, and countless others dominated the industry with timeless hits. And just to show us how influential CM really was, Turk recently uploaded a rare documentary starring the members of the label on YouTube, and it’s a must-see.

The nearly 40-minute video features a number of familiar acts, including Baby, Juvenile, B.G., Turk, Mannie Fresh, and Weezy (pre-dreads of course). The doc provides brief interviews, concert clips, studio sessions, and behind-the-scenes cuts with a significantly younger Cash Money crew. The video also shows Cash Money’s influence, especially within the southern region as they travel to perform at shows in Atlanta and Texas.

The rare doc comes months after rumors began swirling that a possible Cash Money reunion tour was in the works. According to reports at TMZ, Birdman has plans of getting the label back together in an epic North American tour. The trek would sort of resemble the Bad Boy Reunion Tour, featuring all of the CM acts, as well as newly-signed artists. Everyone was reportedly confirmed except for B.G. and Tunechi however.

There’s no word if the CM reunion tour will actually take place in the near future, but check out the documentary above.