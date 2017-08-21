No matter how much success one may amass and how much world one gets to see in his or her young life, there’s nothing quite like the experience of going to college. Especially a historically black college or university. Chance the Rapper, a wildly successful 23-year-old has made it known to his timeline that he still sees himself on the prestigious campus of an HBCU and wants to make it a reality. Before he blew up, walking away with a hard-earned degree from Clark Atlanta University was, and still is, on his wish list.

I was tryna go to Clark ATL. I’m still tryna go. Like not honorary, the full blown ya dig. Can someone help me sign up — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 20, 2017

His piqued interest even had two of the three AUC schools—the Atlanta University Center includes Clark Atlanta, Spelman College and Morehouse College—fighting over him.

The AUC is a great place to be. Morehouse is an even better House to call home! Welcome home my brother, we would love to have you in Atl. — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) August 21, 2017

He said #CAU. Stop the madness. — Clark Atlanta Univ. (@CAU) August 21, 2017

Let’s be honest: Chancelor booking it across somebody’s yard to catch a 9 a.m. African American Studies class is an easy visual to muster up. Full disclosure: four members of VIBE’s staff (including this author) are historically black college alumnae, and we hope that Chance does decide to pursue enrollment. Good luck!