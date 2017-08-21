Chance The Rapper Has His Eyes Set On Attending A Historically Black College

Chance the Rapper
CREDIT: Getty Images

No matter how much success one may amass and how much world one gets to see in his or her young life, there’s nothing quite like the experience of going to college. Especially a historically black college or university. Chance the Rapper, a wildly successful 23-year-old has made it known to his timeline that he still sees himself on the prestigious campus of an HBCU and wants to make it a reality. Before he blew up, walking away with a hard-earned degree from Clark Atlanta University was, and still is, on his wish list.

His piqued interest even had two of the three AUC schools—the Atlanta University Center includes Clark Atlanta, Spelman College and Morehouse College—fighting over him.

Let’s be honest: Chancelor booking it across somebody’s yard to catch a 9 a.m. African American Studies class is an easy visual to muster up. Full disclosure: four members of VIBE’s staff (including this author) are historically black college alumnae, and we hope that Chance does decide to pursue enrollment. Good luck!

