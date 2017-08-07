Negele Hospedale, the fan who was fortunate enough to nab the title of Chance The Rapper’s intern, has detailed his experience working for the Grammy Award winner in an interview with Pigeons and Planes.

Back in March, the rapper put out a PSA that he needed an intern to assist with “experience in putting together decks and writing proposals.” Hospedale, 22, said that he found out he was selected as Chano’s intern a few weeks after building an impressive website detailing his qualifications.

“Overall the application process was a mix of excitement and nerves, with a dash of anxious pacing every time something new developed,” he explained. His role as intern was to contact and communicate with possible collaborators, as well as generate possible ideas for Chance to facilitate.

What was the most exciting part of the experience? Negele says “just being around so many successful creatives,” specifically black creatives, which helped him “go hard” with his work.

“You know, there is a real reason why Chance the Rapper will be on top for a long time to come,” he said of his boss. “Overall, I would say the experience was much harder but far more rewarding than I could’ve ever imagined.”

He goes into further detail on his blog, which you can read here.