Chance The Rapper Gets Fans Excited With New Music On Instagram

Fans are still listening to Chance the Rapper’s debut project, Coloring Book on repeat, but it’s about that time for some new sounds. Luckily, the Chicago artist hopped on social media to tease his fanbase with some new music, and based on this clip, it sounds amazing!

The track doesn’t seem to have a title right now, but it sounds like a retro R&B song with a rhythmic flow. As the song kicks off, Chance is seen in the video swaying around in a blue crewneck and a matching bucket hat. “I’m a little too young to be dreaming this hard. I’m a little too gone to be drinking this much,” the lyrics appear to say.

Chance hasn’t given too many details surrounding his sophomore project, but during a short conversation with some of his fans on Twitter, he confirmed that he has a song with John Mayer. He also revealed that he would love to work with Bruno Mars. Bruno previously stated that he wanted to collab with the 24-year-old during a Twitter Q&A. “Wait wtf. I just retweeted a gem off your page only to find out you rocking with the kid?!? Let’s make it happen I already got choreo ideas,” Chance said in response.

Since the release of Chano’s Grammy-winning project, the rapper has collaborated on a number of joint singles and projects. Most recently, Taylor Bennett dropped an unreleased track entitled “Gimmie A Call” with his brother on SoundCloud.

It’s unclear when Chance’s sophomore project will debut, but the rapper suggested in an interview earlier this year that he is considering selling it, as opposed to offering it on streaming services for free. Check out Chance on Instagram below.