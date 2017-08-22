If you watched Sunday night’s (Aug. 20) episode of Power then you too are preparing your attire for the funeral of Raina St. Patrick. The death of the show’s most innocent character came as a shock to fans and only further cemented their disdain for Raina’s twin brother Tariq, who caused her death when she out of love defended him against Ray Ray.

Many online couldn’t understand why Raina was the one who was killed and not Tariq, but as Power creator and show runner Courtney A. Kemp always says, her and the Power writers believe in fearless storytelling. While we’re all coming to grips with the new direction of the show, no one seemed to take it harder than Power 105.1 host Charlamagne tha God. That following Monday (Aug. 21) Uncle Charla made it known where he stands with Riq.

Tariq dead ass stopped a woman from getting raped and ultimately got her killed but didn’t even whistle when his sister was in danger. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 21, 2017

Charlamagne took it one step further giving Tariq (a fictional character on a fictional television show) “Donkey of The Day” for his actions and which led to his sister’s death.

“I hate Tariq’s face,” The Black Privilege author said. “

Charlamagne wasn’t done, and he didn’t stop there. The Breakfast Club host took his anger to Instagram and further threw salt on Tariq comparing him to the baby dinosaur on the 90s TV show Dinosaurs.

The resemblance is uncanny. I don't think I've ever hated a TV show character more than this Baby Dinosaur in the face ass boy, Tariq is the Scar from Lion King of Power but at least Scar had some gangsta in him. Think about this Tariq stopped Brains homeboy from raping the woman they were robbing but didn't even breathe hard when Ray Ray had his sister staring down the barrel of a gun. At this point I just need #Power to kill off Tasha and Tariq so Ghost and Angela can live happily ever after and have a Platanos and Collard Green themed wedding. A post shared by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Normally we’d say Charlamagne is doing the most, but Riq has been cuttin’ up all season for no reason and his actions got his sister killed. So you know what Uncle Charla, we’re not even mad.