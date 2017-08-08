Charlamagne Tha God is demanding an apology from Rolling Stone and if the music and culture publication doesn’t make one, the Power 105.1 radio host will take legal action.

According to TMZ, The Breakfast Club host sent a legal letter to the publication stating its July 31st story on the website titled “Janet Mock on Charlamagne tha God’s Transphobic Comments,” was inaccurate and threatened a defamation lawsuit.

READ Charlamagne Tha God Heckled By Trans Supporters During Politicon Appearance

Rolling Stone has since edited the headline to read “Janet Mock Speaks Out Following Charlamagne Tha God’s Controversial Morning Show.” The changed headline however still isn’t good enough for the Black Privilege author and he wants an apology for what he claims was damaging to his reputation.

Here is the 2nd part of the discussion about transgenders with @lilduval pic.twitter.com/o7gq0zs1P5 — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) July 30, 2017

READ Congresswoman Maxine Waters Reclaimed All Of Her Time On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Last month, The Breakfast Club talking heads had transgender activist and author Janet Mock on their show where she spoke about her new book and the recent transgender military ban Donald Trump announced. Later on that week Lil Duval was on the show and said if a woman he was dating didn’t disclose she was transgender he’d kill her. The other guests laughed, which was perceived as something Charlamagne condoned.

So far Rolling Stone hasn’t responded.