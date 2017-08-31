If you’re ever in a serious bind and need to know which food franchise to call for help (you know, if also grabbing a snack is your first thought), Chick-Fil-A is the one to have on speed dial. Elderly couple. J.C. and Karen Spencer were trapped in their Houston home thanks to Hurricane Harvey’s floodwaters, but couldn’t ignore the tinge of hunger (and humor) in their stomachs.

The made a quick phone call to their local Chick-Fil-A (obviously not on a Sunday) as the waters rose to place an order. “I ordered two grilled chicken burritos with extra egg and a boat,” J.C. told Good Morning America of the call. “And can you believe that one of the managers of Chick-fil-A, she sent her husband to pick us up and we are so grateful.”

Chick-Fil-A customer service is UNDEFEATED pic.twitter.com/sXgBwHDq5b — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) August 31, 2017

To their surprise and delight, employees Keith Christensen and Winston Savice, Jr. showed up on Jet Skis to not only deliver the order with a smile, but help Karen and J.C. get to safety. At the time, they hadn’t gotten the names of their humble heroes, but after a reunion of sorts on ABC News, the two have expressed gratitude for the save.

After the rescue, the couple has since returned to try to salvage some belongings, namely J.C.’s wallet and wedding ring. “I couldn’t save my house, but I have to save my marriage,” he joked. Good to see some good spirits despite the circumstances.