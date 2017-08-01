In a rare reunion of sorts, the Glory Boyz are at it once again on a posse cut. For his latest project, Fredo Kruger 2, Fredo Santana called up his blood cousin Chief Keef, Tadoe, and Ballout for “Go Live.”

The original gang provides us with an uppity track as all four GBE members give us menacing flows over Southside’s booming production. It’s also great to hear Chief Keef take a break from his recent poppy direction and return to his roots as they drop the hard-hitting drill/trap sound we appreciate them for.

Chief Keef also made a memorable appearance on Vic Mensa’s new album, The Autobiography, on the track “Down for Some Ignorance,” with Joey Purp.

Fredo Kruger 2 is now available on all mixtape sites and streaming services everywhere.