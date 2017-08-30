It looks like Grown-ish is about to get an even heavier dose of “Black Girl Magic.” Chloe and Halle Bailey, the superstar singing sisters singed to Beyonce’s label Parkwood, will star as recurring characters on the Yara Shahidi-lead series.

Production on the spin-off of Black-ish is set to start next week, reports Deadline. Chloe and Halle will star as twin sisters Sky and Jazz, who are on the track team at Zoey Johnson’s college.

The show will also star Trevor Jackson, Deon Cole, Chris Parnell, Francia Raisa and Emily Arlook. The 13-episode series will premiere in 2018 on the Freeform network.

