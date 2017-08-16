For the last year and change, fans of Chris brown have been impatiently waiting for more details on his eighth studio album Heartbreak On A Full Moon after he posted (and deleted) his announcement back in May 2016. Since then, his lead singles, “Grass Is Greener” and “Party” featuring Usher & Gucci Mane, have gone platinum, and fans are expecting 40 more brand new tracks on his new album.

Now that his “Party Tour” is a distant memory and his new documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life is making headlines, the Tappahannock, VA native revealed the official release date for Heartbreak On a Full Moon. Right before the clock struck 12 midnight last night (Aug 15), Brown tweeted that the album is slated to drop on October 31, 2017 aka Halloween via RCA Records. Unlike all other albums that drop on Friday, Breezy’s LP is set to drop on a Tuesday.

Brown’s latest smash hits “Privacy” and his brand new release “Questions” are also expected to appear on his forthcoming album according to the tracklist he posted on Instagram back in May.