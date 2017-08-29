Chris Brown’s “Pills & Automobiles” video will probably seem excessive to some, but for the superstar, it’s just a day in the life of a young millionaire. He takes over a waterpark with his buds Yo Gotti, Kodak Black and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in the visuals. With the sun shining, C.B. and company catch a buzz and a tan at the same damn time.

“I’m tryna smoke, tryna get high, see it in my eyes/I know she playin’ both sides, that bitch tellin’ lies/But my dick give her a high, she down for the ride/Them hatin’ bitches kill the vibe, fuck it, live your life,” sings Chris Brown on the song.

Breezy’s forthcoming eighth solo album Heartbreak on a Full Moon is set to be released on Halloween.

