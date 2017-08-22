Behind The Scenes Of Spiff TV’s “Just As I Am” With Chris Brown And Prince Royce
At the top of 2016, we told you that hip-hop A&R and video director extraordinaire Spiff TV would forge his legacy in the game. A man of conviction, Spiff TV announced The Union, a compilation album featuring collaborations among today’s foremost rap, reggaeton and Spanish-language artists—an unprecedented feat in music history and a marker of contemporary times.
Bridging gaps, The Union features collaborations between the likes of Yandel and Future, and J Balvin and Fetty Wap. Also contributing to the project are R&B and bachata sensations Chris Brown and Prince Royce, whose joint single “Just as I Am” hit the ‘net earlier this year. Ahead of the song’s official visuals, we go behind the scenes with Spiff TV who expounds on bringing these two artists together.
“This song took my production team (Nely La Arma Secreta, Tainy and SP) about two years to finish. It’s not an easy process to create a fused song like this with the two top artists in the market,” he explains via email. “I introduced the song to Royce first, who loved it immediately. It took us a bit to figure out who would be the best fit on the English side.”
Spiff soon thereafter realized that the “Loyal” singer was the man for the job: “I have always been a fan of Chris’ besides the fact that he is my friend. When I approached him, we were in Vegas on tour and he immediately understood the album’s concept and the single’s vision. He was a fan of Royce’s work also, so it was a no-brainer.”
Take a gander at some exclusive behind-the-scenes stills from the upcoming music video for “Just as I Am,” premiering this September. Stay tuned for more on The Union, set to debut under SONY Latin.