At the top of 2016, we told you that hip-hop A&R and video director extraordinaire Spiff TV would forge his legacy in the game. A man of conviction, Spiff TV announced The Union, a compilation album featuring collaborations among today’s foremost rap, reggaeton and Spanish-language artists—an unprecedented feat in music history and a marker of contemporary times.

READ: Hip-Hop Video Director Spiff TV Will Make Music History In 2016

Bridging gaps, The Union features collaborations between the likes of Yandel and Future, and J Balvin and Fetty Wap. Also contributing to the project are R&B and bachata sensations Chris Brown and Prince Royce, whose joint single “Just as I Am” hit the ‘net earlier this year. Ahead of the song’s official visuals, we go behind the scenes with Spiff TV who expounds on bringing these two artists together.

CREDIT: VIBE / Alberto Javier

“This song took my production team (Nely La Arma Secreta, Tainy and SP) about two years to finish. It’s not an easy process to create a fused song like this with the two top artists in the market,” he explains via email. “I introduced the song to Royce first, who loved it immediately. It took us a bit to figure out who would be the best fit on the English side.”

READ: Watch Future Spit Spanish Ad-Libs With Yandel In Spiff TV’s ‘Mi Combo’ Visual

Spiff soon thereafter realized that the “Loyal” singer was the man for the job: “I have always been a fan of Chris’ besides the fact that he is my friend. When I approached him, we were in Vegas on tour and he immediately understood the album’s concept and the single’s vision. He was a fan of Royce’s work also, so it was a no-brainer.”

Take a gander at some exclusive behind-the-scenes stills from the upcoming music video for “Just as I Am,” premiering this September. Stay tuned for more on The Union, set to debut under SONY Latin.