Chris Brown is in full swing with new content for his upcoming Heartbreak on a Full Moon album. Last night (Aug. 16), Breezy launched a video for his newly released single “Questions,” which features the light-footed singer tearing up the dance moves — as per usual.

Set to arrive on Halloween, the album will feature a whopping 40 tracks and is said to cover every genre of music. “Questions” is available on all streaming platforms now.