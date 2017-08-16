In a new clip from Chris Brown’s documentary Welcome to My Life, the R&B singer recalls the infamous 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna from his perspective.

In a clip from the recently-released doc, Brown said the assault is “going to haunt him forever.” He says their rocky relationship began after he told the “Wild Thoughts” singer that he slept with another woman, which resulted in a loss of trust.

Their issues came to a head at Clive Davis’ 2009 Grammys party, where the woman he slept with approached the couple at the event. Later on in the night, Rihanna saw that the woman texted Brown.

“[Rihanna] starts going off, she throws the phone,” he explained. “’I hate you.’ Starts hitting me. We’re in a little Lamborghini. She’s fighting me. I’m like, ‘Look, I’m telling you the truth, I swear.'”

“She hits me a couple of more times and it doesn’t go from translation to, ‘Let’s sit down, I’m telling you the truth.’ It goes to, ‘Now, I’m going to be mean, be evil,'” he continues. “I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip. When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F**k, why the hell did I hit her?’”

Brown later brings up the chilling photo of a bruised and bloodied Rihanna, stating that he “hate[s] it to this day. That’s going to haunt me forever.”

Watch the clip from the documentary below.