Chrissy Teigen recently spoke to Cosmopolitan and admitted she drinks too much. However, she’s doing what she can to abstain from consuming alcohol for the betterment of herself and the people she loves.

READ: After “Nine Years” Of Getting Roasted, Donald Trump Hits The Block Button On Chrissy Teigen

“I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine,” she said of her drinking habits. “Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an a** of myself to people that I really respected.”

The Lip Sync Battle hostess also says that she wants to cool it with the drinking because she’d like to have another baby with her husband, John Legend. The couple has a daughter, one-year-old Luna. In order to prepare her body for the “super hard” IVF process, she wants to make sure she is 100 percent.

READ: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Welcome Their Baby Girl

“I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober, but now I get it,” she explained. “I don’t want to be that person…I have to fix myself…that feeling [embarrassment], there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.”